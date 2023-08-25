RVH Auxiliary Announces Biggest Community 50/50 Draw Jackpot, Yet!

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary is excited to announce it’s on track to give away its largest jackpot to date in its Community 50/50 Draw. This month’s grand prize is estimated to top $300,000 and is still growing.

Ahead of the draw for the grand prize winner, the Auxiliary gave away the biggest Early Bird draw of $15,000 to Blayne Neilon of Penetanguishene on August 24.

The 50/50 Draw began in December 2020 and thanks to its remarkable success, the Auxiliary has given out nearly $4 million in prize money. The draw is just one part of the Auxiliary’s impressive fundraising operation that is currently working towards fulfilling its $5 million pledge to the RVH Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign in support a much-needed expansion of the health centre’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The Auxiliary delivered the first $1 million of its donation in December 2022.

“RVH’s NICU critically needs to grow from a cramped, shared area to separate rooms so lifesaving care can be given to our tiny patients in surroundings that provide ample space for equipment, the care team and privacy for family members,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “So, we are raising $5 million to help with the costs of this important expansion.”

The grand prize draw is on August 31. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com until 11:59 p.m. on August 30.

You can also purchase tickets in person at Mayes Martin Ltd, on Vespra Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. A special thank you to Fresh and Big 101 for being the sponsor of the August draw.