Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend In Ontario With Free Fishing

This Father’s Day weekend, the Ontario government is offering all Canadian residents the opportunity to fish for free across the province on June 14 and 15.
“This Father’s Day weekend, take the opportunity to head outdoors, cast a line and create lasting memories with the people who matter most,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “Whether it’s your first-time fishing or a time-honoured family tradition, this is a great way to explore Ontario’s beautiful lakes and rivers while supporting the local communities, jobs and businesses that depend on our province’s diverse fishing opportunities.”
Recreational fishing is an important part of Ontario’s economy, contributing significantly to local tourism and jobs. Opportunities like Father’s Day weekend encourage those new to fishing to give it a try and experience the enjoyment of fishing firsthand.
If you are fishing for free during the Father’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch and size limits, sanctuaries and other fishing regulations still apply.
Quick Facts
- This weekend marks the third of four opportunities for Canadian residents to fish for free this year. The next free fishing event this year is Family Fishing Week (June 28–July 6).
- Over one million licenced anglers spend $1.75 billion per year on recreational fishing in Ontario.
- Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.
- Outside of free fishing periods, most people between the ages of 18 and 64 must have an Outdoors Card and a licence to fish. All veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province, whenever and wherever fishing is allowed.
- Ontario fishing licences can be purchased online at huntandfishontario.com. If buying online, always look for the Ontario logo. You can also purchase in person at participating ServiceOntario or authorized licence issuer locations.