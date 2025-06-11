Bruce Hemphill Is The Gravenhurst Senior Of The Year

Bruce Hemphill, a man known for his considerable community involvement, is the Town of Gravenhurst’s Senior of the Year.

Mayor Heidi Lorenz made the announcement at the Gravenhurst Opera House earlier today during the 41st annual Mayor’s Tea.

“On behalf of council, town staff, and everyone in Gravenhurst, I want to thank Bruce for his many contributions to our community,” Mayor Lorenz said. “Bruce is a true gentleman who has worked so hard to make our town a better place for everyone.”

Each year, local municipalities nominate an individual for the provincial Senior of the Year award.

Recipients are people who have enriched the social, cultural, or civic life of a community.

The Town of Gravenhurst chooses its nominee based on recommendations from the public. In April, after reviewing submissions, council settled on Hemphill.

Peers put forward Hemphill’s name due to his extensive volunteer work.

Since 2013, he’s been an active member of the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst.

Through his involvement with the club, Hemphill is chair of the Gravenhurst Health Hub, which is diligently working towards the completion of the second level of the Cottage Country Health Team facility at 5 Pineridge Gate.

This expansion of health services will double the space and provide enhanced care for the community.

But Hemphill’s activities go beyond the health hub project.

He is also chair of the club’s Bingo Committee, which oversees Cogeco TV Bingo, a prime fundraiser for Rotary – generating $50,000 to $60,000 annually, money that supports various local projects.

“Bruce also sits on the Rotary board of directors, the club’s Financial Committee, the Governance Committee, and serves as the club’s Ombudsman,” Mayor Lorenz noted. “As well, he’s a member of the Community Living South Muskoka board of directors and is a director with the Gravenhurst Curling Club, plus the former chair of the Downtown Revitalization Committee.”

Mayor Lorenz said Hemphill is an outstanding example of what it means to give back to the community.