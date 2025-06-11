Check Out HelloFresh At Two ONroute Locations

Summer’s too short to stress about supper. That’s why HelloFresh is taking the hassle out of mealtime by meeting Canadians before they hit the cottage, or just as they head home, with ready-to-grill meal kits designed for summer ease.

HelloFresh will be popping up at key EnRoute travel stops to hand out free ready-to-grill meal kits, designed to take the stress out of cottage weekends, road trips, and backyard barbecues.

Here’s how it works:

Hit the Highway: Cottage-bound on Friday June 20th, or heading home Sunday June 22nd. Stop at ONroute King City or Innisfil for a surprise meal solution. Receive Grill Kit: We’re handing out HelloFresh 4-portion grill kits with everything needed for a summer-ready feast. Arrive & Cook: Once at the cottage (or back home), fire up the grill and enjoy an easy, flavour-packed meal.

BONUS: More Dock Time: Skip the stress, and spend that time where it counts, by the water, with friends and family.

Dates & Locations

Friday, June 20 – ONroute King City

Sunday, June 22 – ONroute Innisfil

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

What’s Cooking: Each 4-portion kit is chef-curated and cottage-ready:

Smoky Beef Cheeseburgers , with caramelized onions, garlic-dusted wedges, and BBQ mayo

Grilled Chicken Shawarma, with golden rice and summer veggies, inspired by Lebanese street food

Apple & Brie Melts, with buttery brie, caramelized apples, and greens