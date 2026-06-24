Celebrate Canada Day Week With Free Fishing

To celebrate Canada Day and encourage more people to enjoy Ontario’s world-class outdoors, Canadian residents can fish for free across the province from June 27 to July 5 without purchasing a fishing licence or Outdoors Card.

“Whether you’re a lifelong angler or casting a line for the very first time, our government is making it easier and more convenient to enjoy all that Ontario’s world-class fishing has to offer,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “With free fishing available across the province, Canada Day week is the perfect time to get outdoors, spend time with family and friends, and create lasting memories on the water.”

Recreational fishing is a key part of Ontario’s economy, supporting local tourism and jobs in communities across the province. Free fishing opportunities like Canada Day week provide a chance for people to learn more about fishing on Ontario’s lakes and rivers.

For families participating in free fishing from June 27 to July 5, all conservation licence catch and size limits, fishing sanctuaries and other fishing regulations still apply.