Terri McKinnon Elected Chair Of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Board Of Directors

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is pleased to announce that Ms. Terri McKinnon has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

“I am deeply honoured to have earned the confidence of my fellow Board members in being named Chair,” said Ms. McKinnon. “This role carries a significant responsibility, and I am committed to serving the organization in line with our values of integrity, humility, and accountability, while building on the culture of teamwork and trust at the Board table.”

First elected to the Board in June 2023, and having served as 1st Vice Chair for the past two years, Ms. McKinnon was elected to a second 3-year term at Tuesday’s Annual General Meeting which will carry through until June 2029. She succeeds Lawrence Pietras who served as Board Chair for the past two years and will remain on the Board for one additional year.

Ms. McKinnon brings extensive experience in healthcare governance, finance, and audit. Over the course of her career, she has worked with numerous hospital clients, leading external audits and developing deep expertise in hospital funding models and the broader healthcare system.

“This is an exciting and pivotal time in the history of OSMH as we plan for a new hospital. I look forward to working closely with the Board and hospital leadership to navigate this critically important next chapter, always guided by our Mission to provide high-quality compassionate care to the communities we serve,” said McKinnon.

McKinnon was one of four current Board members re-elected to new terms at Tuesday’s AGM. Ryan Spurgeon, who will fill the role of 1st Vice-Chair, was elected to a 3-year term along with Ian Gordon, who joined the Board in 2025. Sheila Clark was elected to a 1-year term to complete her final year of eligible service, while the Board welcomed Diane Flanagan for an initial term of two-years.

The Board also took time to acknowledge the service of Ken Brownlee who provided more than ten years of expertise and volunteerism to the Boards of the Hospital and Foundation.

Click here to view the 2025-26 OSMH Annual Report.