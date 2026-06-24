Bracebridge Resident Charged For Failing To Stop For OPP In Blind River

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police observed an eastbound white pickup truck travelling at a high rate of speed on Causley Street. Police activated their emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 17.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., police located the white pickup truck parked on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 17 east of the Highway 108 junction. The white pickup truck was safely stopped and driver arrested.

As a result, a 41-year-old, from Bracebridge, was charged with:

Fail to stop for police

Speeding

The name of the accused as not provided.

The accused is scheduled to appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 18, 2026.