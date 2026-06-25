Two People Fighting For Their Life After Collision On Hwy. 400 In Georgian Bay Township

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious collision on Highway 400 southbound in Georgian Bay Township.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at approximately 10:50 p.m., OPP officers, along with fire and Paramedics, responded to a serious single vehicle collision on Highway 400 southbound, near Hidden Glen Road, in Georgian Bay Township. The two occupants in the vehicle were transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 400 southbound, south of Muskoka Road 38, was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) team assisted with the investigation. The road has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.