Details Of The 2026 Canoe Mural Project: Street Art Edition In Huntsville

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is excited to announce the details of the 2026 Canoe Mural Project: Street Art Edition, a vibrant Canada Day celebration that blends Canadian artistic heritage with contemporary street culture.

Taking place on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the project will bring together artists, DJs, dancers, and community members in downtown Huntsville for a uniquely Canadian artistic experience.

The Canoe Mural Project transforms real canoes into striking public artworks inspired by the iconic landscape paintings of Tom Thomson. Throughout the day, seven artists will paint live interpretations of Thomson’s celebrated works directly onto the bottoms of canoes, creating three-dimensional murals that reimagine Canada’s artistic legacy through a contemporary street art lens.

Members of the public will have a front-row seat to the creative process as the artworks come to life during Huntsville’s Canada Day festivities.

“Combining the timeless imagery of Tom Thomson with the energy and creativity of street art allows us to celebrate both our artistic heritage and the diverse voices shaping contemporary Canadian culture,” said Dan Watson, Artistic Director of the Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “The Canoe Mural Project has become a beloved community tradition, and this year’s Street Art Edition brings an exciting new perspective to the experience.”

Following an open call earlier this spring, HfA received 45 submissions from artists across the Province. After a highly competitive selection process, seven artists have been chosen to participate in the 2026 project:

Shalak – Sunset Clouds

– Bruno Smoky – Piece to be announced

– Piece to be announced Anthony Haley – In The Northland

– Mique Michelle – Chill November

– Miguel Albino – Decorative Panel (III)

– Dominic Laporte – Poplars by the Lake (1916)

– Ray Vidal – Red Leaves (1914)

Adding to the atmosphere will be a full day of hip hop culture programming. Dawid “LiftiD” Kujidaj will serve as host and emcee, providing performances and audience engagement throughout the event.

Music will be provided by:

DJ Shane “LS” Dennis (morning set)

(morning set) DJ Marius “DJ M4RS” Pleniceanu (afternoon set)

Representing Mississauga’s Ground Illusionz crew, Marcel “Frost Flow” DaCosta and Jerome “Fresh FX” Villa will present pop-up dance cyphers, breakin’ basics workshops, and hip hop knowledge-sharing sessions throughout the day.

Once completed, the canoe murals will be installed throughout River Mill Park for a summer-long exhibition, allowing residents and visitors to experience the works while exploring downtown Huntsville. The project celebrates creativity, local identity, and Canada’s enduring canoe heritage.

The Canoe Mural Project: Street Art Edition is a free public event and will run alongside the Town of Huntsville’s Canada Day celebrations, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and community programming in River Mill Park.

The project is made possible through the generous support of Algonquin Outfitters through its bi-annual Paddle Art Auction, as well as funding from the Province of Ontario’s Experience Ontario Program.

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit:

www.huntsvillefestival.ca/canoe-mural-project