OPP Investigating Serious Single-Vehicle Collision In Tiny Township

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious single-vehicle collision that resulted in significant injuries this morning.

Police, along with Tiny Township Fire and Simcoe County Paramedics, responded on June 24, 2026, at approximately 8:45 a.m., to a report of a rollover collision involving a pickup truck on Concession 17 West at Cedar Point Road in the Township of Tiny. Bystanders were assisting at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency responders.

Upon arrival, emergency services located one individual trapped beneath the vehicle who required extrication. That individual was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre. A second occupant was transported to a local hospital in Midland with injuries. OPP Aviation and the OPP Central Region Canine Unit were utilized to search for possible additional injured parties in the area.

Officers are currently working to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident and whether there where any additional occupants.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing, with assistance from the OPP Central Region Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time that may assist the investigation, to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.