Partnerships Expanding Early Learning And Child Care Opportunities In Rural And Remote Muskoka

Collaborative partnerships boost access to licensed child care, EarlyON programs, and more family supports in rural and remote communities

Families in rural and remote communities across Muskoka are benefiting from expanded access to licensed child care, early learning opportunities, and family supports through ongoing collaboration between the District of Muskoka, local school boards, child care operators, area municipalities, and community partners.

Access to early learning and child care plays an important role in supporting healthy child development, family well-being, and workforce participation. In rural communities, these services are also essential to attracting and retaining families, supporting local employers, and helping communities grow and thrive.

Recent initiatives have expanded access to licensed child care, home child care, and EarlyON Child and Family Centre programming in communities including Glen Orchard, Honey Harbour, MacTier, Severn Bridge, Utterson, Bala, Port Carling, Baysville, Dwight, and Port Sydney.

“Every child and family in Muskoka deserves access to quality early learning opportunities, regardless of where they live,” said Jeff Lehman, Chair of the District of Muskoka. “Through strong partnerships and creative approaches to service delivery, Muskoka is expanding access to child care, early learning opportunities, and family supports in rural communities so that children get the best possible start in life while helping parents pursue employment, education, and training opportunities.”

Recent milestones include:

In partnership with Trillium Lakelands District School Board:

Expansion of Muskoka Lakes Preschool in Glen Orchard, adding 36 new licensed child care spaces

Launch of a new licensed before-and-after-school program at Honey Harbour Public School in partnership with Friends Forever Child Care

In partnership with the Near North District School Board and Forever Friends Child Care:

Opening of a licensed after-school program at MacTier Public School

Plans to open a new licensed family-age child care program at MacTier Public School in September 2026

As well as:

Introduction of a licensed summer child care program in MacTier beginning in summer 2026

Expansion of licensed home child care services in communities including MacTier, Severn Bridge, and Utterson

More than 1,200 hours of EarlyON Child and Family Centre programming delivered in rural communities in 2025, helping connect families with early learning opportunities, professional support, and community resources close to home

EarlyON Child and Family Centres also play an important role in supporting children and families in rural communities. Through weekly programs offered across Muskoka’s towns and townships, families can access early learning opportunities, connect with other parents and caregivers, and receive support from qualified professionals close to home.

Partnerships key to expanded child care and early learning opportunities for rural and remote families

“When families can access the supports they need in their own communities, children are better able to succeed,” said Jennifer Clark, Associate Superintendent, Trillium Lakelands DSB.“Working alongside child care operators, municipalities, and community partners, we can create more opportunities for families to access quality early learning and child care programs close to home.”

“Strong partnerships are essential to ensuring children and families have access to the supports they need to thrive,” said Emily Samuel, Principal of Safe Schools, Early Years and Leadership Development, Near North District School Board. “Expanding child care and early years services within school communities helps make programs more accessible for families while creating welcoming spaces where children can learn, grow, and build a strong foundation for future success.”

“When the opportunity arose to partner with the District and local school board to expand access to licensed child care in MacTier, we knew it was something we wanted to be part of,” said Melanie Ross, Director Friends Forever Child Care. “Our after-school program and new full-day licensed summer camp help address important gaps in care options experienced by many families in rural communities. These programs provide children with opportunities to learn and grow in a safe and supportive environment while helping parents and caregivers pursue employment, education, and training opportunities.”

“The new preschool room at Glen OrchardPublic School is helping us respond to a growing need for licensed child care spaces in Muskoka Lakes,” said Linda LaForge, Director, Muskoka Lakes Preschool. “By expanding our program within a local school setting, we are able to provide more children with access to quality early learning experiences while giving families a reliable child care option close to home.”

The District continues to work with school boards, licensed child care operators, area municipalities, and community organizations to identify service gaps and support future expansion opportunities in underserved communities.

Learn more about early learning, child care and family supports available in Muskoka by visiting: www.muskoka.on.ca/en/children-and-seniors/children-s-programs-and-services.aspx