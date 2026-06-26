Driver Faces Seven Charges After Collision In Muskoka Lakes

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after responding to a collision in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On Monday, June 22, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Muskoka Road 118 near Beaumaris Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. One driver was reportedly driving in an unsafe fashion and struck another vehicle, which caused a secondary collision. Fortunately, no one was injured. Officers attended and subsequently arrested and charged 30-year-old Joshua Nugteren of Welland, ON with the following:

Operation while impaired (drug)

Dangerous operation

Operation while prohibited

Fail to comply with undertaking

Driving while under suspension

Class G1 licence holder- unaccompanied by qualified driver

Novice driver- presence of drug

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 21, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.