One Person Charged In Connection With Break And Enters And Theft Incidents In Haliburton Highlands

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one individual in connection with a series of break and enters and theft-related incidents in the Haliburton Highlands area.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment, with assistance from the Central Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP), began investigating multiple reports of break and enters, thefts, suspicious persons, and stolen vehicle occurrences throughout May and June 2026.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, officers located and arrested Joseph BELL, age 34, of Algonquin Highlands, and charged the accused with these following offences:

• Theft under $5,000 – three counts

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – three counts

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

• Break and enter to a dwelling – two counts

• Operation while prohibited – two counts

• Fail to comply with probation

During the investigation, officers recovered stolen property, including personal items, stolen licence plates, and a side-by-side vehicle valued at approximately $30,000.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on Friday, June 26, 2026.

The OPP reminds residents to report suspicious activity promptly and to ensure homes and vehicles are secured. Community information continues to play a critical role in police investigations.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.