Bracebridge Man Identified And Charged With Dangerous Operation In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified and charged the operator of a personal watercraft involved in a dangerous operation.

As a result of the investigation, Owen Pare, 23, of Bracebridge, has been charged with:

• Dangerous operation

• Assault

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 4, 2026, to answer to the charges.

The investigation began after police received a report on June 13, 2026, of a Sea-Doo being operated in a dangerous manner on the Big East River in the Town of Huntsville. Minor injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The Ontario Provincial Police reminds all boaters to operate their watercraft safely and responsibly at all times. Operating a vessel in a dangerous or careless manner puts not only the operator at risk but also passengers, other boaters, and the surrounding community.

The OPP continues to patrol local waterways to ensure public safety and encourages everyone to make responsible choices while enjoying Muskoka’s lakes and rivers.