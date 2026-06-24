OPP Looking For Tips After Fail To Remain Collision In The area Of Shannon St. Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a motor vehicle collision where a driver failed to remain at the scene.

On June 13, 2026, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers from the Orillia OPP Detachment responded to a reported collision in the area of Shannon Street and Gill Street in the City of Orillia.

The investigation has determined that one of the involved vehicles failed to remain at the scene of the collision and did not fulfill their legal obligation to report the collision. The suspect vehicle is described as a red, four-door compact car. Police are continuing to investigate and are attempting to identify the involved driver.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the collision, to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment, reference #E260823144 at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure tip online at Submit a tip online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The OPP reminds all drivers that remaining at the scene of a collision is required by law. Failing to do so may result in serious charges.