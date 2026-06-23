Do You Know This Person? Wanted By Huntsville OPP For Dangerous Operation

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the operator of a personal watercraft involved in dangerous operation.

On June 13, 2026, police received a report of a Sea-Doo being operated in a dangerous manner on the Big East River in the Town of Huntsville. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Investigators are asking members of the public to review the attached image and contact police if they can identify the operator.

The Ontario Provincial Police reminds all boaters to operate their watercraft safely and responsibly at all times. Operating a vessel in a dangerous or careless manner puts not only the operator at risk but also passengers, other boaters, and the surrounding community.

The OPP continues to patrol local waterways to ensure public safety and encourages everyone to make responsible choices while enjoying Muskoka’s lakes and rivers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.