OPP Investigating A Fatal Incident Involving A Bridge Dive And A Boat In West Guilford

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal incident involving a bridge dive and a boat over the weekend in West Guilford.

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, at approximately 1:42 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP members, along with EMS and Fire, responded to a report of an injured person near a bridge on Stanhope Airport Road, between All Seasons Court and Pine Needle Trail, in Algonquin Highlands Township.

The preliminary investigation indicated that an individual had dove from the bridge and struck a boat travelling on the water below. The individual was able to exit the water and make their way to a nearby residence where they received assistance.

Despite life-saving efforts, a 38-year-old from Algonquin Highlands was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area, is asked to contact The Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online to www.khcrimestoppers.com.