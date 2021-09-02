Catalytic Converter Thefts From Vehicles In Muskoka

The OPP is investigating reported thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Muskoka.

OPP say two separate incidents occurred in Gravenhurst within two days from a local business and a transportation company for an approximate total value of $15000.

This trend across the Province appears to be on the rise with increased value of precious metals contained within converters.

The Bracebridge OPP would like to remind vehicle owners of the following safety tips:

Keep vehicles in a location that has proper lighting

Install video surveillance if possible

Use products that are designed to deter catalytic converter theft. For example, a wire cage can be installed around the converter, and welded and bolted to the underside of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000