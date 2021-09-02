Annual Shutdown Of Bracebridge Sportsplex And Update On Fall Programs

On Friday September 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., the Bracebridge Sportsplex will be closing for annual maintenance. The Sportsplex will remain closed for two weeks; reopening Monday September 20th, 2021 at 6:30 a.m.

During the shutdown the Sportsplex will be closed to the public. To allow for maintenance items which include: repairs to the pool area; re-grouting of the deck area and therapy pool, installation of new carpet in the administration area, the installation of 3 new boilers, replacement of an emergency door; systems maintenance; and climbing wall maintenance and route setting.

Bracebridge Memorial Arena will remain open, with COVID-19 protocols in place, and will offer 55 plus and 65 plus shinny, public skating, preschool skates and rentals.

For complete recreation program, drop-in and swim lesson details, visit the virtual Town of Bracebridge, 2021-2022 Fall/Winter Leisure Guide, at www.bracebridge.ca/BeActive commencing September 1, 2021. This electronic publication will highlight the program offerings for the fall season as well as inform you of the modifications made during this time. The Leisure Guide is available on-line only. No print copies are available.

Please note that all individuals must register and pay in advance for all recreation drop-in, multi-week programs, and rentals including, but not limited to, swimming, skating, fitness, aqua fitness, walking track, ice rental, etc. No walk in programs or activities are being offered.

Pre-booked online drop-in programs commence September 7, 2021 for the arena and September 20, 2021 for the Sportsplex. Registration details are provided below.

Fall registration for recreation swim lesson and multi-week program starts Wednesday September 15, 2021 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

While online registration is preferred at www.bracebridge.ca/OnlineRegistration, registrations will also be accepted over the phone by calling (705)-645-3037 Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To ensure a smooth online registration, please login to your account prior to registration.

At this time, for pre-booked online drop-in programs, the Town is accepting daily, and 10 and 25 punch passes online or over the phone. Call the Bracebridge Sportsplex at 705-645-3037 ext. 121 if you need assistance with this process or have questions regarding your current pass.