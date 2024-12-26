Cash Stolen After Christmas Day Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter that occurred on Christmas Day in Gravenhurst.

On December 25, 2024 at 10:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a break and enter at a business located on Muskoka Road South at Philip Street West in Gravenhurst. Suspect(s) broke in through a window and made off with a small amount of cash. The OPP K-9 unit along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended and conducted a search however the suspects were not located.

Police are continuing the investigation and collecting evidence, anyone with information or video surveillance in the area of Muskoka Road South, Phillip Street West and John Street South during that time frame is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.