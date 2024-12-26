Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired Driving On Christmas Eve

A traffic complaint by a member of the public has led to an impaired arrest by the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On December 24, 2024, just after 11:30 pm, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 Southbound near Memorial Avenue in the City of Orillia. The witness observed the vehicle strike a snowbank before getting stuck in a ditch on the highway. The accused was located by officers in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and showed signs of intoxication, leading officers into an impaired investigation. The accused was arrested and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Cassandra Worster, 19-year-old from Huntsville, has been charged with the following:

· Operation while Impaired

· Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

· Novice driver – B.A.C above zero and

· Young driver – B.A.C above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.