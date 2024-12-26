Call For Performers! Be Part Of The Bracebridge 150 Celebration

The Town of Bracebridge is looking for performers to participate in the Bracebridge 150 Community Celebration and Showcase taking place on June 7 and 8, 2025, at J.D. Lang Activity Park.

As part of the sesquicentennial festivities, the Bracebridge 150 Advisory Committee is curating a diverse lineup of entertainment to showcase the rich cultural heritage and talent within the community. Performers of all genres, including musicians, dancers, and other entertainers, are encouraged to express their interest in performing at this historic event by completing the online form by January 20, 2025 at engagebracebridge.ca/bracebridge150. Financial compensation is available for selected performers.

Battle of the Bands

As part of the schedule of performances, the Town is considering the option of hosting a Battle of the Bands featuring local talent. Bands are encouraged to express their interest by completing the online form by January 20, 2025 at engagebracebridge.ca/bracebridge150.

Get Involved!

The Bracebridge 150 celebration is an opportunity to engage with the community and be part of a milestone event in Bracebridge’s history. The committee is looking for vendors and sponsors to help bring the event to life. Learn more at engagebracebridge.ca/bracebridge150.