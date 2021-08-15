Canadians Didn’t Ask For One. But 44th Federal Election Under Way

In the midst of the largest public health crisis of our generation, the Governor General of Canada has dissolved parliament and called for a general election.

The 44th federal general election is under way.

Electors have many safe options to vote, including at their assigned polling station on election day (Monday, September 20) or during advance polling days (Friday, September 10 to Monday, September 13). They can also apply online to vote by mail (deadlines apply). Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early to choose the voting option that best suits them. Find out more here.

Elections Canada offices will open soon in each of the 338 federal electoral districts. For complete information on the health and safety measures in place at Elections Canada offices, visit our website.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote.

To vote, they must: