Can Water Damaged Carpet Be Saved?

After experiencing a water disaster, many homeowners and property managers ask if their carpet and pad can be salvaged. Drying carpets and pads that suffered from water damage depend on many factors such as their age, quality, and type of installation used. However, the most important factor when deciding whether or not carpets and padding can be salvaged is the type of floodwater that caused the damage.

There are three floodwater categories that determine whether the carpet and padding can be restored to their pre-disaster condition:

Category 1 (clean water): Non-contaminated water that may come from a broken pipe, sink, etc. After the water has been extracted, carpets and pads can be dried and restored in place.

Category 2 (gray water): Dirty water that has been released by sump pumps, washing machines, dishwashers, etc. The carpet can usually be restored if it has been wet for less than 48 hours. However, in most cases, the pad is replaced.

Category 3 (black water): Water containing dangerous contaminants that may originate from sewage and toilet backflows, as well as from floods caused by natural disasters. To protect the occupants’ health, carpets and pads should be removed, discarded, and replaced.

Since every water damage situation is different, it’s impossible to tell if or when a carpet or pad can be salvaged. That is why a professional restoration company is needed to inspect the situation.

