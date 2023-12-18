Call For Committee Volunteers – Help Plan For The 150th Anniversary Of Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge is celebrating it’s 150-year anniversary in 2025 and is seeking volunteers to help plan the festivities by applying to join the Bracebridge 150 Advisory Committee.

Members of this advisory committee will help develop and implement a plan to celebrate the Town’s 150th anniversary in accordance with the objectives approved by Council. The advisory committee will develop and coordinate activities for all ages to commemorate and celebrate the community’s history, cultural diversity, and extensive arts and recreation opportunities.

Responsibilities of committee members include, but are not limited to:

Identifying opportunities for celebrating of the Town of Bracebridge’s 150th anniversary in 2025;

Seeking community partners willing to coordinate, implement, and/or sponsor events that fit in with the 150th anniversary celebration;

Recommend a schedule of events and activities;

Researching and providing recommendations to Council on grant opportunities to support celebration events;

Working with Town staff ito support legacy projects or corporate initiatives as outlined by the Town’s Leadership Team, and more.

Committee members can expect to meet at least once per month in 2024 with increasing frequency in 2025 and the possibility of additional responsibilities with subcommittees. The committee will be appointed until the fall of 2025.

To review the full Bracebridge 150 Advisory Committee terms of reference, visit bracebridge.ca/committees. Completed application forms must be received by January 4, 2024.