Orillia Transit Senior Pass And Free Teen Pass Begin In March

As the City continues to improve Orillia’s transit system, riders will see a slight fare increase in January 2024 and new rate options for seniors and teens in March.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, a single ride fare for Orillia Transit will increase by $0.10 from $2.90 to $3. There will also be price changes to monthly passes and bulk ride fees (see attached Orillia cOnnect Pass Poster).

“As we look to 2024, it’s important for Orillia Council to keep financial accountability top of mind while balancing the needs of our community. Transit is subsidized substantially by the City and the slight fare increase of $0.10 helps manage the budget responsibly while providing fair transit rates to riders,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The new $2 seniors’ fare and free teen pass pilot program being introduced in March as recommended by the Transit Advisory Committee aim to help increase transit ridership and encourage active transportation.”

Effective March 1, 2024, Orillia Transit will be implementing a $2 seniors’ fare for those aged 65 and over. This fare is available when using the cOnnect Pass reloadable transit card. Seniors choosing to pay cash on the bus will be subject to the full cash fare.

Also on March 1, 2024, Orillia Transit will launch a new 12-month pilot program for free teen passes for those aged 13 to 19. Teens will be required to obtain and use the cOnnect Pass transit card in order to access free transit.

More information regarding the new programs, including how and when the senior or teen cOnnectPass transit cards will be available, will be communicated by the City in early 2024.

“The City of Orillia continues to invest in enhancements to improve Orillia’s transit system including the installation of new transit shelters, the continued replacement of transit equipment that has reached the end of its lifecycle and providing convenient access to purchase fare products,” said Lisa Kean, Manager of Parking and Transit.

Recent improvements, along with additional advancements approved through the 2024 Budget such as the installation of three new transit shelters and concrete pads, and the purchase of two conventional buses and one specialized bus, will continue to help connect Orillia residents to all that Orillia has to offer.

In 2023, more than 300,000 rides were taken on Orillia Transit using the convenient cOnnect Pass transit card. The cOnnect Pass transit card is a reloadable card that makes paying for transit fares faster and easier. The cOnnect Pass is accepted on all City of Orillia transit routes including the Orillia Wheelchair Limousine Service (OWLS). A cOnnect Pass transit card can be received by requesting one online at orillia.usetransit.com or in-person by visiting Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) or the Orillia Public Library (36 Mississaga St. W.). A $5 replacement fee will be charged for lost/stolen cOnnect passes beginning in January 2024.

Updated rate schedules and route maps are available on the City’s website at orillia.ca/transit and at Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) and the Orillia Public Library (36 Mississaga St. W.).