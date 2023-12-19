Ontario Supporting Parry Sound-Muskoka With $11.4M In Infrastructure Funding

Local infrastructure funding will help create jobs and support economic growth

The Ontario government is investing $11.4 million to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure in Parry Sound-Muskoka. The funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and is part of the government’s plan to support economic growth and job creation.

“This investment is a reflection of our government’s commitment to the many communities across Parry Sound-Muskoka,” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka. “These funds are vital to ensuring that our municipal partners are able to build and renew critical community infrastructure. Small towns and rural communities are front and centre in our plan to build Ontario.”

In 2024, the government will allocate $400 million in OCIF funding to help 425 small, rural and northern communities pay for critical infrastructure projects, including road, bridge, water, and wastewater projects. If necessary, a community may accumulate its funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.

“Small, rural and northern communities need stable funding for their unique infrastructure needs and to provide safe and reliable services,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “That’s why our government continues to provide funding, especially during these challenging economic times. Our investments in community infrastructure are helping to create jobs, build stronger local economies, and lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient Ontario for generations to come.”

OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in communities with populations under 100,000, as well as all rural and northern communities. Funding allocations are based on a formula that takes into account the different needs and economic conditions of each community.

Below are the 2024 OCIF allocations for Parry Sound-Muskoka.