Impaired Driver Assaults OPP Officer After Collision In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male driver who assaulted an officer while being subject to an impaired operation investigation.

On December 16, 2023, at about 10:25 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of a motor vehicle causing property damage on Champlain St in the City of Orillia. An officer arrived on scene shortly after to commence an investigation. While speaking with witnesses the suspect vehicle returned to the scene and the driver was spoken to by the officer.

As a result of this interaction, the officer read a demand to the driver to provide a sample of his breath into an approved screening device. While attempting to conduct the test, the officer was assaulted by the driver. The driver then left the immediate area in his vehicle – soon after his vehicle was located, and the driver had left on foot. He was located and arrested a short time later and secured into police custody.

As a result, Tyler Harrington, 31-years-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Assault Peace Officer

Resist Police Officer

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Refuse to comply with demand

Dangerous operation

Fail to comply with undertaking

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and released. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.