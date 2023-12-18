Huntsville Hospital South Wing COVID Outbreak Lifted

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak on South Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over.

The outbreak lasted seven days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, nine patient cases and two staff cases were attributed to the outbreak in total. Outbreak status is lifted when transmission is under control and no further cases are unexpectedly detected.

South Wing unit has reopened visitors, in line with MAHC’s current visiting policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must wear a mask, and visitors with infectious symptoms are not permitted in the hospital.

However, despite the outbreak status being lifted, there are COVID-positive patients admitted that while in isolation cannot have visitors unless approved by special circumstance. A reminder that visitors should always contact the nursing team in advance to verify the visiting status for a patient prior to attending the hospital.

“Lifting the outbreak status before Christmas is because of our teams’ efforts to manage the outbreak and limit transmission,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “With the holidays nearing, please stay vigilant during respiratory illness season to protect yourself and loved ones by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, cleaning your hands often, and staying home when you are unwell.”