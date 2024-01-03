Break And Enter At Gravenhurst Motel Results In Charges

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man for break, enter and theft at a motel in Gravenhurst.

On December 31, 2023 Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a break and enter at a local motel located on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst. The motel owner accessed surveillance footage of the event that had occurred during the very early morning hours and recognized the perpetrator as a motel guest. Officers arrested and charged 60-year-old Robert Noftall of Huntsville with Break and Enter and Theft Under $5000.

He was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 3, 2024.