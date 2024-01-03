Traffic Investigations Keep Southern Georgian Bay OPP Busy During New Years

Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs at five separate locations during the daylight and dark hours of December 31, 2023 made it obvious to area drivers that Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment officers were conducting RIDE checks as a preventive exercise in the interest of road safety for everyone.

A two vehicle crash at approximately 10:47 p.m. December 31, 2023 at the intersection of Park Street and Highway 12,Tay Township sent a 52 year old Orillia woman to hospital with non life threatening injuries after being triaged at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedic Services. The roadway was closed for over an hour while EMS and tow crews cleared the scene.

Victor Chichkan 38 years of North York was investigated for impaired driving after a OPP Sergeant on patrol observed the driving actions of a black Cadillac south bound on Highway 93, Midland heading towards Wyebridge. The vehicle was safely stopped in Wyebridge and the officer upon speaking with the drivers commenced an impaired driving investigation.As a result, the driver of the Cadillac was charged criminally with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Failure or refusal to comply with demand. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 18, 2024 and also faces a 90 day driver’s licence suspension along with a tow and impound invoice for seven days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.