Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired, Four Times The Legal Limit

Bracebridge OPP have charged a driver, who registered four times the legal limit, with impaired operation thanks to the assistance of a concerned citizen.

On April 21, 2022, just after 5 p.m., Bracebridge OPP responded to a call from a concerned citizen reporting a driver suspected of impairment in a commercial parking lot on Muskoka Road 118 West in Bracebridge.

Upon officer arrival, the concerned citizen helped identify and locate the vehicle and its driver. The driver was transported to the detachment for further breath tests and registered a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) four times the legal limit.

As a result, Riley Joiner, 51 years of age, of Bracebridge, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, on May 17, 2022.

“Impaired driving continues to threaten everyone’s safety. The OPP remains committed to taking impaired drivers off our roads and relies on our vigilant community members to identify and report those who choose to risk lives by driving impaired. I want to personally thank the concerned citizen who made the lifesaving call and stopped this driver from potentially causing harm to himself or others.” – Inspector Jason Nickle, Bracebridge Detachment Commander

Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, rideshare or public transit, or come up with another plan that eliminates impaired driving. If you suspect a driver may be impaired, please call 9-1-1.

Learn more about the consequences of driving impaired: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving