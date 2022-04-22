RVH Gastro Outbreak At IOOF Declared Over

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the gastrointestinal outbreak at the RVH-IOOF home in Barrie now over. The RVH-IOOF is a 27 bed satellite unit located at 10 Brooks Street.

The outbreak was declared on April 12 with all patients and staff monitored closely for symptoms. Patients were isolated and full PPE precautions were in place. RVH also dispatched additional environmental services personnel to provide additional support for cleaning protocols.

During the outbreak 10 patients, 7 RVH staff, and 1 IOOF staff were infected with Norovirus which causes gastroenteritis.

At this time, IOOF will return to regular operations with transfers to the unit and visiting permitted.