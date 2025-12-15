Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving.

On December 13, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver in a commercial parking lot on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 45-year-old Shannon HILL of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Operation while Prohibited. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 13, 2025 to answer to her charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.