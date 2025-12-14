‘Twas The Night Before Travel: Tips For A Merry Journey

‘Twas the night before travel, the suitcases were spread

Travellers rushed, checking lists in their head.

But with planning and cheer, your trip can be bright

Follow these tips and your journey takes flight:

Give Yourself the Gift of Time

Arrive early, dear traveller, don’t dash through the snow,

Two hours for domestic, three for abroad you should show.

Traffic and parking can cause quite a fright,

So gift yourself time for a calm, stress-free flight.

Don’t Be a Wrap Star

Your ribbons and bows may sparkle with glee,

But leave gifts unwrapped for the officers to see.

In carry-on or checked, keep the tape tucked away,

So screening stays merry and doesn’t delay.

Know the 100ml Rule

Liquids and gels must be tiny, it’s true,

One hundred millilitres is the limit for you.

Pack them in one clear bag, a litre in size,

Each traveller gets one, no holiday surprise.

Big bottles belong in your checked luggage stash,

But baby needs and meds will get you a pass.

Be Prepared

Do homework before you zip up your pack,

Check CATSA’s website so you’re right on track.

Keep items for screening easy to find,

And if CT X-ray greets you, here’s peace of mind:

Leave laptops and liquids snug in your case,

The scanner will run at a magical pace.

Boarding pass ready, small items secure,

Listen to elves (screeners) they’ll help you for sure.

Pack Smart, Fly Happy

Jam, snow globes, and fruitcake – can they all fly?

CATSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool showsif rules will apply.

Avoid last-minute surprises at security,

Plan ahead now and breeze through with clarity.

From Check-In to Touchdown

May your flights be joyful, your celebrations fun,

With comfort and cheer for everyone.

And don’t forget, dear traveller, if you need to know more,

You can ask CATSA on social, through their website and more.