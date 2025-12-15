Armed Robbery At Gas Station In Oro-Medonte Leads To Charges

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one male in connection with an armed robbery at a local gas station in Oro-Medonte.

On November 11, 2025, a robbery occurred where an edged weapon was displayed at a local business in Oro-Medonte. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. As part of the investigation the Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with Barrie Police became engaged and assisted with the investigation.

On November 21, 2025, the Barrie Police Service arrested one individual in connection to multiple occurrences that occurred within the City of Barrie. The accused was held pending a bail hearing and remains in custody.

On December 10, 2025 the individual charged following the Barrie occurrences was additionally arrested and charged by the Orillia CSCU.

The accused, Ryan McKenna (40) of Alliston, Ontario has been charged with the following offences:

– Robbery with a weapon x2

– Disguise with Intent

Additionally, as a result of the investigation the following items were seized:

– Clothing worn during offence

– Cellular device

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.