Last Chance To Sign-Up Or Donate And Support Kids And Families In Your Community

Become a donor for Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions’ Holiday Program and make a significant difference.

Christmas is fast approaching, and Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is still looking for community members and businesses to sign-up or donate to their 2025 Holiday Program. When you sign-up, you can create customized packages based on wish lists they receive directly from families and youth they work with, or collect the most needed items. Financial donations are also always welcome and help fill gaps when items aren’t directly donated: https://familyconnexions.ca/?give=5WEY6LD2

While toys are always a good option, there’s also a high need for items such as toiletries, clothes, cleaning supplies, baby items, electronics, and sports/exercise items. Independent youth also struggle with acquiring kitchen items, from small appliances to cutlery, as well as tools and houseware/décor. All of those bring them one step closer to independence.

‘Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It has been a stressful year but with your help, you have made it finish wonderfully. My daughter and I can’t thank you enough! Thank you for making my daughter’s Christmas so wonderful! We appreciate you! – Anonymous client

As an agency, their goal is to further support the safety and wellbeing of children, youth, and families in our community during times of hardship, helping them to find stability and thrive. Whether you’re able to contribute financially, with an in-kind donation or gift cards, your support towards families, children and youth in need will go a long way!

Are you ready to make a difference today? Sign-up at the following link or contact holiday@familyconnexions.ca: https://hipaa.jotform.com/222754822320248