Bracebridge Brush Disposal Fees Temporarily Waived In Wake Of Powerful Storm

Yesterday, Bracebridge experienced the first winter storm of the season. Along with challenging driving conditions, many community members experienced lengthy power outages. Today, while the lights – and thankfully the heat – are back, many residents in the Bracebridge community are facing yard clean-up with significant brush and branch debris, toppled by heavy snow.

To help support residents rid their property of this material, the District will waive brush tipping fees at the Rosewarne Transfer Station in Bracebridge to aid in clean-up efforts.

All vehicles must enter and exit over the scales. The site attendant will request information for tracking purposes – please be prepared to show proof of residency, as fees are being temporarily waived for Town of Bracebridge residents only.

For more information, including hours and operation at the Rosewarne Transfer Station, please visit www.muskokarecycles.ca or download the Muskoka Recycles mobile app.