Several Shampoo Products Recalled In Canada Over Cancer Risk

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

As of October 7, 2022, the company has received no report(s) of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products in Canada.