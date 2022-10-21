Several Shampoo Products Recalled In Canada Over Cancer Risk

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.
As of October 7, 2022, the company has received no report(s) of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products in Canada.
This recall involves certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé Dry Shampoo products that are packaged in aerosol cans.
|Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo 6.2 oz/179g, 300mL
|03061KK06, 04301KK07, 07140KK04
|615908432695
|Bed Head Mini Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo 2.1 oz/58g, 100mL
|06110KK01, 10200KK05
|615908432725
|Bed Head OH Bee Hive Dry Shampoo 5 oz/142g, 238mL
|07200KK01, 07210KK01, 09091KK06
|615908431308
|Dove Care Between Washes Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo, 142g
|07160KK58, 08200KK60, 11230KK66, 01201KK68, 03251KK71, 04161KK72, 06101KK75, 07281KK78
|079400461797
|Dove Care Between Washes Go Active Dry Shampoo, 142g
|01220KK06, 11040KK15, 05041KK20
|079400470287
|Dove Care Between Washes Invigorating Dry Shampoo, 142g
|01060KK70, 01040KK70, 05140KK89, 05150KK89, 08180KK02, 11090KK15, 03301KK33, 09301KK59
|079400210074
|Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo, 142g
|07010KK19, 09160KK20, 09150KK20, 11100KK21, 11110KK21, 03041KK22, 04151KK23, 06081KK24
|079400461803
|Dove Charcoal & Clarify Dry Shampoo, 142g
|11040KK07, 11050KK07
|079400472625
|Dove Refresh + Care Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo, 142g
|04100KK37
|079400449399
|Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry Shampoo, 142g
|07230KK31, 11100KK32,
11090KK32, 06101KK33
|079400449429
|Dove Refresh + Care Volume Dry Shampoo, 32g
|06180KK57, 06170KK57
|079400665287
|Dove Volume Dry Shampoo, 142g
|02070KK77, 02060KK77,
04140KK84, 04130KK84,
08190KK03, 11250KK17,
04141KK39, 04141KK38,
06031KK47
|079400581648
|TRESemmé Fresh Clean Dry Shampoo, 206g
|05290KK13
|055451001830
|TRESemmé Volume Clean Dry Shampoo, 121g
|04090KK53, 11060KK54
|055451332668
|TRESemmé Volume Clean, 206g
|06190KK15
|055451001823