Boots And Hearts Unveils Full 2023 Line-Up

Republic Live, producers of the internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning music festival Boots and Hearts, unveiled the full line-up for the 2023 music festival, August 10-13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

Celebrating the best in live entertainment and the ultimate festival experience, this year’s line-up features a number of Boots and Hearts firsts, including the introduction of rock artists Big Wreck and JJ Wilde to compliment global rockstars Nickelback as they make their first #BootsLife appearance. Boots alumni and fan favourite Keith Urban and country music superstar Tim McGraw round out the list of main stage headliners, while Breland, and Tyler Joe Miller are newly confirmed to headline the Front Porch Stage for the very first time.

“Since starting the festival in 2012, we’ve focused on delivering a premium festival experience and offering once in a lifetime moments,” says Eva Dunford, Founding Partner, Republic Live. This year, we are expanding on the musical experience to ensure there is something for everyone. A day trip to see the hottest acts in country and rock or a weekend of nostalgia with Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Nickelback. I believe there’s a genuine love affair with country and rock. We’re thrilled to host Nickelback’s only Ontario performance date and celebrate such a special moment with the global superstars.”

Previously announced artists included Riley Green who will make his Boots and Hearts debut along with Lauren Alainaand Blanco Brown, alongside Dallas Smith who returns to the main stage for 2023. Canada’s very own Tim Hicks kicks off the weekend, headlining the Thursday night Kick Off Party with rising star Josh Ross.

From global superstars to rising singer-songwriters to the latest hitmakers and trendsetters, Boots and Hearts prides itself on showcasing the leading artists in all areas of music while providing the ultimate festival experience – offering fans the very best of the best. This year, the festival will host over 24 first time artists at Canada’s award-winning camping festival including Nickelback (CAN), Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Travis Denning, Tyler Joe Miller (CAN), Breland, Blanco Brown, Kylie Morgan, Adam Doleac, Big Wreck (CAN), JJ Wilde (CAN), Seaforth, Ashland Craft, Devon Cole (CAN), Tim & The Glory Boys (CAN), Teigen Gayse (CAN), Alli Walker (CAN), Dan Davidson (CAN), Manny Blu (CAN), YA’BOYZ, Graham Scott Fleming (CAN), Matt Lang (CAN), Raquel Cole (CAN) and Parker Gray (CAN).

“We’re so excited to welcome more than half of our 2023 roster to the Boots Fam for the first time,” shares Brooke Dunford, Talent Buyer, Republic Live. “Over the last few years many new and incredible artists have built their fanbase by connecting with fans at home, while concentrating on writing music and creating. With more music than ever ready for the main stage, artists have exploded on the scene becoming new fan favourites like Bailey Zimmerman and breakout artists and we can’t wait to celebrate their Boots & Hearts debuts.”

With over a decade of #BootsLife under its belt, the four-day, multi-stage Boots and Hearts Music Festival is Canada’s largest camping music festival, known for featuring top artists from around the world and earning multiple awards for their premiere event experiences, including five Canadian Country Music Association Awards, in addition to international recognition from the Academy of Country Music nominated for Festival of the Year.

Thursday August 10 – Front Porch Stage

Ya’Boyz – Monster Energy Late Night Party

Tim Hicks

Josh Ross

Owen Riegling

Friday August 11 – Main Stage

Nickelback

Hardy

Bailey Zimmerman

Cory Marks

Manny Blu

Friday August 11 – Front Porch Stage

Big Wreck

JJ Wilde

Ashland Craft

Teigen Gayse

Parker Graye

Saturday August 12 – Main Stage

Keith Urban

Dallas Smith

Lauren Alaina

Blanco Brown

Adam Doleac

Saturday August 12 – Front Porch Stage

Breland

Seaforth

Devon Cole

Raquel Cole

Graham Scott Fleming

Sunday August 13 – Main Stage

Tim McGraw

Riley Green

Travis Denning

Kylie Morgan

Matt Lang

Sunday August 13 – Front Porch Stage

Tyler Joe Miller

Tim & The Glory Boys

Dan Davidson

Alli Walker

Nice Horse