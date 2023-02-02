BMLSS Student Celebrates Becoming A Published Author

Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) Grade 10 student, Paige Taylor, recently published her first novel, Secrets Wrought in Blood.

Paige started writing the novel in Grade 8 and it was published in the fall of 2022. Secrets Wrought in Blood is a young adult fantasy novel and is the first installment in the Blood Blade Trilogy.

On January 18, BMLSS celebrated Paige by hosting a book signing in the school’s library for all students to attend.

To learn more about the book, visit the website.

Congratulations on this wonderful achievement, Paige!