Strong Winds And Blowing Snow Beginning This Afternoon

Snow squall watch issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Current details:

Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

Hazards:

Sudden whiteout conditions in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour or two.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Timing:

This afternoon into early this evening.

Discussion:

A brief but intense snow squall, associated with a fast moving arctic cold front will push southeastward across southern Ontario this afternoon through early this evening. Heavy snow will combine with gusty northwesterly winds to give near zero visibility at times. Plunging temperatures in the wake of this front will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.