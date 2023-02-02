Two Charged After Peterborough County Resident Loses $8,000 To Grandparent Scam

The OPP Peterborough / Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have made an arrest with respect to the “Grandparent scam” that has been targeting residents in Central Region, including the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County, and Peterborough County.

On January 24, 2023, Peterborough OPP received a report that a resident of Peterborough County was defrauded $8,000 through the “Grandparent Scam.”

On January 26, 2023, the suspects attempted to defraud the victim of another $9,500.

The Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Peterborough Detachment, and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), attended the victim’s residence and arrested David Zyla (age 21) of Mississauga, who was subsequently charged with:

Fraud over $5000

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on April 25, 2023.

As part of an on-going investigation, on January 27, 2023, the Peterborough / Northumberland CSCU executed a warrant to search a residential in Mississauga.

On February 1, 2023, the Peterborough / Northumberland CSCU arrested Jenna Mohammed, age 20, of Mississauga, who was subsequently charged with:

Fraud over $5000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on March 8, 2023.

The “grandparent scam” is pervasive, and has several iterations; however, it generally works like this:

Scammers will contact their victims by phone, claiming to be their grandchild, a lawyer, or a police officer, representing their grandchild. They will then make the victim believe their grandchild has been arrested and needs help, in the form of bail money, otherwise they will go directly to jail. The victim will be instructed to go to their banking institution and withdraw cash to pay for their grandchild’s bail. The scammers will then obtain the address of the victim, and physically the residence to collect the funds, posing as a courier or representative of the court.

Here are some tips to help navigate this scam:

Do not provide your home address

Do not provide any banking or personal information

Ask for a number to call them back

Ask for the address of the courthouse or police station they are being held at

Phone your local police service and report the incident immediately

If you know a grandparent, please reach out to them, and have a conversation on what to do if they get a phone call like this.