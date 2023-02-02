RVH Announces New Vice President, People Experience And Chief Human Resources Officer

After a thorough search process that included the use of a leading recruitment firm, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) officially announces the appointment of Dara Marcoccia as RVH’s Vice President, People Experience and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective March 20, 2023.

“Dara brings a wealth of experience to this position having worked in numerous leadership roles with nearly two decades of public sector experience including, ten years as the Director of Human Resource Services with Trillium Health Partners where she coached and developed a team that supported 10,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO. “Under Dara’s leadership, her team provided core services in employee relations, labour relations, recruitment, talent development, total rewards, performance management, health and safety, disability/WSIB management, wellbeing, occupational health, change management, volunteers and organizational development.”

Marcoccia’s leadership style strongly emphasizes coaching, counselling and building strong performing teams that drive organizational results through partnerships. She is passionate about fostering a healthy, safe and respectful workplace that promotes a culture of excellence, inclusion and belonging.

Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Administrative Studies with a major in Human Resources from York University. Marcoccia is also a Certified Human Resource Leader (CHRL).

“I’m excited about this new opportunity and I look forward to getting to know the dedicated professionals who work, volunteer and practice at RVH, serving the needs of our patients, families and communities. It is an honour to take on the role of CHRO at this pivotal moment when we have the opportunity to shape the future and transform the landscape of healthcare in this region,” says Dara Marcoccia.

News release provided by RVH Corporate Communications.