Boil Water Advisory Issued For Gravenhurst

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has rescinded its Do Not Use order and issued a Boil Water Advisory (BWA) for the Town of Gravenhurst due to risk of contamination of the drinking water from a loss of pressure in the drinking water system. The Advisory has been issued as required by regulation to ensure that any bacteria drawn into the system have not remained viable. The Advisory will be in place until microbiological test results are received, estimated to occur by Tuesday of this week, confirming the water to be safe.

Drinking water directly from the tap is not safe at this time and may result in illness. Those most at risk include the elderly, the very young, and people with weakened immune systems. Residents are advised to boil their water before use or, as an alternative, use bottled water or commercially treated water from an approved source.

Residents can temporarily get their drinking water from a water truck at the Canadian Tire at 431 Talisman Drive. There are also public water taps available outside of Gravenhurst, with the closest located at 340 Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. If you are accessing the water truck or water taps, please ensure you follow COVID-19 safety protocols, maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering where necessary.

To prepare your water for use, bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Allow it to cool before:

1. drinking

2. brushing teeth or rinsing dentures

3. preparing food, wash fruits, vegetables, and other food

4. preparing infant formula

5. making ice, beverages, or other mixes, and

washing dishes: wash dishes with soap and water, rinse them and then sanitize them in a separate sink with a capful of bleach mixed with a sink full of clear water. This advice also extends to drinking water for pets.

Adults, teens and older children can use water that has not been boiled for baths and showers. Small children can be given sponge-baths. Do not swallow any water used for showers or baths. It is safe to do laundry with the water.

Hand hygiene is important for preventing the spread of germs and should continue during a BWA:

Use an alcohol-based hand rub (60-90% alcohol) for hands that are not visibly soiled If hands are visibly soiled, clean them with a disposable wet wipe, then follow with an alcohol-based hand rub If disposable hand wipes are not available, hands should be washed with water and soap, dried, and then followed with an alcohol-based hand rub.

For more information on safe drinking water during a BWA see www.smdhu.org or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.