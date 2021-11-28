Fatal Collision On Hwy. 60 Claims The Life Of One Person

On Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11: 20 a.m. Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a passenger car, on Highway 60 near Mill Street, in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Police said the driver of the passenger car was proceeding westbound on Highway 60, and veered off of the roadway striking a rock cut.

Despite life saving measures provided by police and Renfrew County Ambulance, 58-year-old Janet Burke of Bonnechere Valley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 45 year old passenger from Killaloe was uninjured.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators, (TCI) have been called to assist with the investigation.

A portion of Highway 60 remained closed for about four hours, and has since been reopened to traffic.

A post mortem has been ordered. Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information surrounding this collision is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers.