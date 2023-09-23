Bancroft OPP Remind Motorists Of New Community Safety Zone Signs

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police wants to remind motorists of the new community safety zone signs in Bancroft.

Community Safety Zones (CSZs) are sections of roadway where public safety is of special concern and where higher collision patterns or vehicle speeds have been identified. These zones may include roadways near schools, daycare centres, playgrounds, parks, hospitals and assisted living residences. They may also be used for collision-prone areas within a community.

CSZs help to change driver behaviour, including reducing speed and distracted driving, and improving safety on certain sections of road where public safety is of special concern. CSZ signs are posted at the limits of the zone with “Begins” and “Ends” tabs defining the legal limits of the zone. The rules of the road don’t change within these zones, but the penalties for violations are increased. Under the Highway Traffic Act, many set fines are doubled, such as speeding and traffic signal-related offences.