Bala Resident Charged For Going 141 km/h In A Posted 80 km/h Zone

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that aggressive driving is dangerous and is a leading factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP patrolled roads.

On July 13, 2024, just before 2:00 p.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment conducted a traffic stop for speed on a mini van on 60 Highway, in the Township of Killaloe Hagarty and Richards.

The 82-year-old driver from Bala was found to be travelling at 141 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. As a result of police investigation, the driver was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Performing a Stunt – Speeding contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The defendant was issued a summons to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke. The vehicle was towed and impounded for fourteen days. The driver’s licence was seized and suspended for thirty days.