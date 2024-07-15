Bracebridge Resident Charged After Collision On Muskoka Road 169

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with impaired driving offences after responding to reports of a collision in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On July 14, 2024, at 8:50 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department attended a collision scene on Muskoka Road 169 near Hamills Point Road after a single vehicle left the roadway and landed down a deep embankment.

Members of the public tried to assist as the driver fled the scene trying to hitch hike and police located her at Bass Lake Restaurant.

Police have arrested and charged 40-year-old Crystal Fevreau of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired and Over 80

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 27, 2024, to answer to her charges. Drivers who are charged with impaired driving offenses also suffer an immediate 90-day drivers license suspension and have their vehicle impounded.