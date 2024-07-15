44 New Affordable Housing Units Coming Soon To 100 Pine Street In Bracebridge

Meeting Deepest Need is Central to Muskoka’s Big Move on Housing: The District of Muskoka 2024-2029 Affordable and Attainable Housing Investment Framework.

Construction of a new building at 100 Pine Street in Bracebridge will start soon, creating 44 new affordable housing units for low-income individuals. The building will feature 11 studio apartments and 33 one-bedroom units, with rents expected to range from $550-$950/month. Fourteen of the 44 new units will be barrier-free, with an elevator and accessible parking spaces to support persons living with disabilities.

The District’s “Big Move On Housing” is detailed in its 2024-2029 Affordable and Attainable Housing Investment Framework. Council approved the investment plan earlier this year, with a key focus on addressing Muskoka’s ‘Deepest Need’ for affordable housing. The new build at 100 Pine Street is one of the initial investments in the “Big Move”. The project has secured some funding under the Federal Government’s National Housing Strategy and the Province of Ontario through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI).

“Forty-four new affordable units directly meet the ‘Deepest Need’ to provide attainable housing for Muskoka residents who are struggling with rising costs of living. With more affordable housing options, residents can spend less on rent which leaves them with the funds they need for other daily needs like food, clothing, and other necessities, which can contribute to improving overall health and well-being. We are so pleased to have Federal and Provincial support for this important build that will improve the quality of life for residents in Muskoka.” – District Chair Jeff Lehman

“The project at 100 Pine Street demonstrates what collective efforts at all levels of government can achieve. By working collaboratively, we can accelerate our shared commitment of increasing our local affordable housing supply and supporting the growing need in our community.” – Mayor of Bracebridge and Deputy District Chair Rick Maloney

Seniors, Transportation and Climate Action Featured in Building Design

The new building will be situated beside McVittie Place, an 80-unit affordable housing building for Seniors that was built by the District in 2011. In addition to the barrier-free units, all units and common spaces in the new building incorporate a universally accessible design to assist with changing mobility needs. Tenants in the new building will have close access to a public transit stop on Pine Street at the entrance to the McVittie Place parking lot and will enjoy direct connections to nearby walking trails.

Several climate-friendly and energy-efficient options are proposed to improve the building’s environmental resiliency. These climate investments will reduce the District’s long-term maintenance and operational costs and open up access to additional grant opportunities. These energy-efficiency upgrades will also reduce utility costs for future tenants.

Learn more about Muskoka’s Big Move on Housing by visiting: www.muskoka.on.ca/TheBigMove